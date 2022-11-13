Video
Home Countryside

23 detained on different charges in Rajshahi, Naogaon

Published : Sunday, 13 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondents

A total of 23 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in two districts- Rajshahi and Naogaon, in two days.
RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 21 people on various charges in the city.
Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday morning.
Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrants, seven were drug addicts and the remaining four were nabbed on different charges.
The law enforcers also have recovered a huge volume of drugs from the accused in the drug cases.
However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.
MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: Two youths including a local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) have been arrested in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on charge of stealing goat.
Locals caught them red-handed in Daktarer Mor area in the upazila on Friday afternoon when they were fleeing on board a motorcycle with the stolen goat.
They were, later, handed over to Mohadevpur Police Station.
The arrested youths are Mohadevpur Upazila BCL Organizing Secretary Munna Sarder, 22 and activist Miktar Hossain, 20. Munna and Muktar are maternal cousins in relation. Upazila BCL General Secretary Tonu Kumar Deb confirmed about the designation of Munna Sardar.


