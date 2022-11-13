Video
Sunday, 13 November, 2022
Home Countryside

Five nabbed with drugs in Rajshahi, Kurigram

Published : Sunday, 13 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondents

Five people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Rajshahi and Kurigram, in two days.
BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Police arrested four people including a union parishad (UP) member from Bagha Upazila in the district on Thursday.
They were arrested from Bererbari School Field under Arani Union in the upazila in the evening while consuming drugs.
The arrested persons are: Ward No. 5 UP Member Abul Kalam, son of late Karim Uddin, Nowshad Ali, son of Khorshed Ali, Shafiqul Islam, son of Jamal Uddin, and Nazmul Hossain, son of Khayer Uddin.
All of them are residents of Bererbari Village.   
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bagha Police Station (PS), the arrested were sent to jail on Friday following a court oder.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagha PS Sazzad Hossain confirmed the matter.  
ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: A man has been arrested along with yaba tablets and hemp from Ulipur Upazila in the district on Wednesday night.
The arrested man is Liton Mia, 35, a resident of Sarderpara Village in the village.
Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Liton's house at night and arrested him along with hemp and seven yaba tablets.
After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Ulipur PS, the arrested person was sent to jail on Thursday following a court order.
Ulipur PS OC Sheikh Ashrafuzzaman confirmed the matter.


