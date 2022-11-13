

3 endangered animals rescued at Lohagara

This information was confirmed by Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lohagara Police Station (PS) Muhammad Atiqur Rahman. In a drive conducted in front of Chunti Foreast Range Office, these endangered animals were rescued, the OC added.

One Ershad was arrested in this connection. Later on, he was given sixth-month jail and fined Tk 5,000 by a mobile court. The convict is son of Noab Mia of Dakkhin Para in Muradnagar PS in Cumilla District.

The drive was participated by OC Atikur Rahman, Chunti Reserved Forest Range Officer Md Mahmud Hossain and others. On information, OC Atiqur Rahman said, a check-post was installed to rescue the animals.

Chunti Reserved Forest Range Officer Md Mahmud Hossain said, the animals have been kept in Chunti reserved forest.











