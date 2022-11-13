Traditional boat race held in Jashore

JASHORE, Nov 12: A traditional boat race was held in the Bhairab River in Abhaynagar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

Nawapara Municipality Organized the race in Taltala Ghat area.

A total of seven teams participated from different areas of the district in the race. About 30 to 40 sailors were seen in each boat.

Thousands of people including women and children flocked to the banks of the river to see this boat race. Many spectators appeared with engine driven boats decorated in different colours.

Rabiul Hasan, principal of Nawapara Government College, who came to see the boat race, said Nawapara Municipality retained the tradition of rural Bengal. Such a boating race should be organized every year.

Later on, Sheikh Afil Uddin, MP, and Jashore Deputy Commissioner Tamizul Islam Khan distributed prizes among the winners presided over by the Competition Management Committee Chairman and Nawapara Municipality Mayor Sushant Kumar Das.











