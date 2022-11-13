Two females among three ‘commit suicide’

Three people including a housewife and a schoolgirl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Mymensingh, Chapainawabganj and Jamalpur, in two days.

NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH: A man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Nandail Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Mazharul Islam Shuvo, 23, son of Jahirul Islam, a resident of Chariani Para Village under Nandail Municipality.

Local sources said Shuvo had a family feud with his wife for the last two days.

Following this, he hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in the house at around 11:30pm on Thursday out of huff with his wife.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Nandail Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the youth dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nandail Model Police Station (PS) Mizanur Rahman Akanda confirmed the incident.

CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A woman has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Shibganj Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Umme Salma, wife of Roni, a resident of Kayladia Village under Shyampur Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that the woman committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of a room in the house at night due to a family feud.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A schoolgirl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Hasna Akter, 12, daughter of Hasen Mia, a resident of Bagarpara Village under Pogoldia Union in the upazila. She was a sixth grader at Bagarpar High School in the area.

It was learnt that the girl has committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her room in the house in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jamalpur General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

According to locals, when the girl was one-and-a-half years old, her parents left her with her grandmother and went to the capital for work.

Grandmother Hazra Begum said she went to a neighbour's house in the morning. Then she came back and saw that her granddaughter committed suicide.

However, the actual reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.









