A day-long free eye treatment campaign was held in Panchgaon Village under Dakatia Union in Bhaluka Upazila of Mymensingh on Saturday. Al Khayer Foundation, a voluntary organization, organized the programme. More than 600 patients received treatment and 300 got free glasses. A team of 22 people including 12 physicians conducted the campaign. photo: observer