Farmers get seeds, fertilisers in Sirajganj

SIRAJGANJ, Nov 12: Seeds and fertilisers were distributed among 6,060 marginal farmers in Belkuchi Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Belkuchi Upazila Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) organized the distribution programme at the Upazila Parishad auditorium under the Agricultural Incentive Programme for the financial year 2022-23.

Abdul Momin, MP, from Sirajganj-5 Constituency, inaugurated the distribution programme as the chief guest with Belkuchi Upazila Nirbahi Officer Anisur Rahman in the chair.

Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Yusuf Ali Sheikh spoke at the programme as special guest.

Upazila Parishad Female Vice-Chairman Ratna Begum, former mayor and Belkuchi Upazila Awami League General Secretary Begum Ashanur Biswas, Upazila Agriculture Officer Kalyan Prasad Pal, and Officer-in-Charge of Belkuchi Police Station Tajmilur Rahman, among others, were also present at that time.











