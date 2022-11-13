Agri-weather station set up at Singra

NATORE, Nov 12: An automatic agriculture weather station has been installed in Singra Upazila of the district in order to inform farmers about weather forecast.

Official sources said, farmers of Singra Chalanbeel area and its adjacent upazilas will be able to know various information about agriculture weather from this station.

Salim Reza, agriculture officer of the upazila said, the station will show everyday's weather situation to farmers about cultivation through mobile phone; related sub-assistant agriculture officers will send the message to farmers time to time; farmers can know easily when and which crops can be cultivated and how to protect it from natural disasters.

Farmers can take right decision for cultivation by receiving messages from the station, he added.












