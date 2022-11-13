Patharghata fishers face poverty for netting poor Hilsa

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA, Nov 12: Fishermen are not getting expected Hilsa in the sea and rivers in Patharghata Upazila of the district this ending season.

They already suffered Hilsa ban for 22 days from October 7 to 28. During this ban time, they spent idle time. Over the ban, they started going to the sea and rivers.

According to sources at the Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation (BFDC)-Patharghata, from October 29 to November 7, a total of 27.76 tonnes of Hilsa production was recorded at the Patharghata fish landing station; a revenue of Tk 4 lakhs was realized. But the Hilsa production this time is produced less compared to last year's.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, fishers said, they are going to deep sea and coming back with few Hilsas; but other fishes are netted adequately.

Frustration is prevailing among fishers. Their tension is increasing as they took loans from NGOs. Fishers are passing days in hardship, the sources said.

A visit to Patharghata fish landing station having largest wholesale bazaar found few Hilsas in trawlers.

"We expected to get huge Hilsas after the ban. But now we are not getting Hilsas," said fishers. Traders were seen passing idle time at the fishing Ghat.

Md Enamul Hossain, general secretary of warehouse association at the Ghat, said, fishers are coming back from sea with few Hilsas; traders are also passing idle time.

Golam Mostafa Chowdhury, president of Barguna District Trawler Owners Association, said, huge investment has been lost; fishers, trawler owners and labourers are passing days in hardship.











