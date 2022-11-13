Two killed in road mishaps in Bogura, Joypurhat

Two people including a minor child have been killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Bogura and Joypurhat, on Friday.

BOGURA: A member of Bangladesh Army was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Shajahanpur Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Keramat Hossain, 45, a soldier of Majhira Cantonment in Bogura.

Police sources said five people were going to Majhira area riding by a CNG. On the way, a bus coming from the opposite direction hit the CNG at around 8:30pm, leaving four of them injured.

The injured were rescued and taken to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Keramat dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shajahanpur Police Station (PS) Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident.

KALAI, JOYPURHAT: A minor boy was killed after being hit by a paddy thrashing machine in Kalai Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Raqibul Islam, 3, son of Raju Ahmed of Jindarpur area in the upazila. He lived along with grandparents as his parents live in Dhaka for work purpose.

Police and local sources said a paddy thrashing machine hit Raqibul in the area at around 11:30am, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rescued him, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Kalai Upazila Health Complex.

Kalai PS OC SM Moinuddin confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken if any complaint is received from the deceased's family members.











