Firefighters inspect a collapsed building as they search for victims in the city of Lille, northern France, on November 12. Two small adjoining buildings collapsed on November 12 morning in a shopping street in the centre of Lille, without causing any casualties for the moment, the housings having been evacuated during the night as a precaution thanks to the report of a resident who was returning home. photo : AFP