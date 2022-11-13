Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 November, 2022, 10:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

A thirsty COP27 climate summit plagued by glitches

Published : Sunday, 13 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Nov 12: Wheelchair struggles, scarce drinking water, $15 sandwiches and hotel price-gouging at the COP27 climate summit have sparked anger and forced host country Egypt into damage-control mode, participants at the two-week meet said.
Organising a UN climate conference -- which brings together up to 35,000 people from 195 countries each year -- is a world-class logistical challenge, and veterans of the nearly 30-year process are used to minor inconvenience.   
But this year's sprawling event in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh has been plagued with problems, participants say, the most basic perhaps being accessibility.
Pratima Gurung, who works with a disability advocacy group, said she and the Disability Rights Fund's Krishna Gahatraj, who uses a wheelchair, have been left in the middle of the road "multiple times" while waiting for shuttle buses.
Organisers "haven't clearly instructed the drivers" on how to accommodate people with disabilities, said Gurung, who runs the National Indigenous Disabled Women Association in Nepal.
Though ramps abound, attendees with physical impairments say they are not standard, and that the UN climate summit has been especially difficult for them to navigate.
"As a disabled person, COP is inherently inaccessible for me," said SustainedAbility's Jason Boberg, who has attended the past five summits organised by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, or UNFCCC.
But playing on the acronym, he has dubbed this year's event the "UN Framework Convention on Concrete Curbs".
Last year's meeting in Glasgow also saw accessibility issues, with the Israeli energy minister initially unable to enter in her wheelchair.
Another recurrent complaint in Sharm el-Sheikh is poor and scarce signage.
"This is the most confusing COP ever," said Bianca, a three-time climate summit attendee who asked to be identified only by her first name.
The size of a small town, the COP27 area is a sprawling archipelago of pavilions, meeting rooms, halls connected by bitumen roads that soak up the 30 degree Celsius (86 degree Fahrenheit) heat.
Journalists in a hangar-like media centre could be seen wrapped in jackets and shawls to protect themselves against the industrial-strength air-conditioning.
Also problematic and ironic, given the topic at hand, is a chronic shortage of drinking water.
During the first week of the conference, which runs until November 18, sparse water dispensers stood empty for hours at a stretch.
Delegates took to bringing in their own supplies, and a few were said to have ignored warnings not to drink desalinated water running from bathroom taps.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jaishankar meets Ukraine minister to discuss ways to end Russia war
Firefighters inspect a collapsed building as they search for victims
Biden to press Xi on N Korea in G20 talks
A thirsty COP27 climate summit plagued by glitches
UK PM in new controversy over cabinet picks
Biden in Cambodia as global leaders join Southeast Asian summit
US Senate race neck-and-neck, as Trump readies presidential bid
Iran pushes back against protest scrutiny at UN


Latest News
2 drug peddlers held with 6,000 Yaba pills in Joypurhat
PM to inaugurate 50 industrial units, other facilities in EZs on Nov 20
UN climate talks reach halftime with key issues unresolved
US Democrats maintain Senate majority
Independence Cup Football begins today
Bangladesh signs security cooperation deal with Saudi Arabia on Sunday
Buet student Fardin might have been killed in Dhaka: DB
MCG gears up for repeat of classic ENG v PAK final
None but people will show red card to BNP in December: Quader
Sajeeb Wazed hands over Joy Bangla Youth Award to 10 winners
Most Read News
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at airport for carrying luxury watches
e-tickets for all minibuses in Mirpur from Sunday
Bangladesh signs security cooperation deal with Saudi Arabia on Sunday
BNP's grand rally in Faridpur begins
'AL doesn't waste country's money, spends every penny for people's interest'
Mobile internet services disrupted amid BNP rally in Faridpur
56 gold bars worth Tk 4.5 cr seized at Ctg airport
SC to conduct judicial proceedings as per previous schedule from Sunday
BNP's former councillor among 32 arrested in Dhaka
Digital Innovation Fair held in Barguna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft