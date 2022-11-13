Video
UK PM in new controversy over cabinet picks

Published : Sunday, 13 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

LONDON, Nov 12: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faced new questions Saturday over his choice of senior officials after his number two was accused of behaving aggressively towards staff.
The controversy over Dominic Raab, who is deputy prime minister and justice secretary, came after fellow Sunak ally Gavin Williamson was forced out of the new government because of alleged bullying.
Raab, Sunak's most vocal supporter in the summer Conservative leadership race against Liz Truss, was brought back into the cabinet when Truss was forced out as prime minister after just six weeks.
Sunak restored him to his previous role of justice secretary, where he had presided over a "culture of fear", according to the Guardian newspaper.
Some 15 senior civil servants at the ministry were offered a "route out" to different government jobs if they felt unable to serve under Raab because of his past behaviour, it said.
The Sun newspaper meanwhile reported that Raab had once hurled tomatoes from a salad across a room in a fit of anger during a meeting -- which a spokesman for the minister said was "nonsense".
More generally, the spokesman said: "Dominic has high standards, works hard, and expects a lot from his team as well as himself.    -AFP


