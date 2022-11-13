Biden in Cambodia as global leaders join Southeast Asian summit



US President Joe Biden (L) meets Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Phnom Penh on November 12. photo : AFP

Cambodia is hosting the Association of Southeast AsianNations (ASEAN) annual summit and a parallel East Asian Summit, with the regional bloc engaging a host of leaders, including Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

The event is the first in a series of summits in Southeast Asia over the next seven days that are expected to tackle tricky global issues, from the war in Ukraine, climate, and regional tensions over the Taiwan Strait, the South China Sea and North Korean missile launches.

At one of Saturday's meetings with ASEAN, South Korea's Yoon proposed a mechanism for a three-way dialogue with China and Japan including a leadership summit to address future crises including from the impacts of war, on areas like security of food and energy security and climate change.

Yoon also said North Korea's attempts to boost its nuclear and missile capabilities were a serious threat to the international community, which needed to respond with one voice.

Japan's Kishida echoed those concerns, describing North Korea's recent ballistic missile launches, including one that flew over Japan, as unacceptable international threats.

During a brief exchange with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Kishida said the two countries should strive toward building a "constructive and stable" relationship.

Biden will focus on the Indo-Pacific region and talk about US commitment to a rules-based international order in the South China Sea in his discussions, senior administration officials said earlier this week.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden on Saturday thanked Cambodia's prime minister and chair of the ASEAN regional bloc for his critical remarks about the war in Ukraine, and said he was looking forward to democracy returning to army-ruled Myanmar.

Biden made the remarks ahead of a meeting with Hun Sen, Cambodia's long-serving leader and this year's head of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc, which has been leading efforts to start a peace process in Myanmar. -REUTERS











