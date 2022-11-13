Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 November, 2022, 10:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US Senate race neck-and-neck, as Trump readies presidential bid

Published : Sunday, 13 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

WASHINGTON, Nov 12: President Joe Biden's Democrats edged closer to retaining control of the US Senate on Friday, as Donald Trump prepared to declare his bid for the White House in 2024.
Democratic Senator Mark Kelly won re-election in Arizona, three television networks projected. His victory will give Democrats 49 Senate seats, one short of securing a majority, with Nevada still counting votes and Georgia's contest headed to a December 6 runoff.
Blake Masters, Kelly's Republican opponent in Arizona, did not immediately concede defeat, and late on Friday Trump claimed the result was "a scam and voter fraud".
President Joe Biden phoned Kelly to congratulate him on his win, the White House said.
Trump will announce next week that he is taking another shot at the presidency in 2024, his longtime advisor Jason Miller said Friday.
The divisive former president, who will be 78 when the next election is held, has been hinting at another presidential run while campaigning for Republican candidates ahead of this week's midterm elections, and said he will make a "very big announcement" on Tuesday.
"President Trump is going to announce on Tuesday that he is running for president," Miller told former Trump aide Steve Bannon on his popular "War Room" podcast.
Trump's candidacy would be his third shot at the presidency, including his loss to Biden in 2020. After that defeat, he promoted baseless claims of fraud, including those that led to an unprecedented riot at the US Capitol in Washington.
Trump's big announcement in Florida will come after a disappointing run for several candidates he backed in the midterms, although more than 100 Republican candidates who challenged the 2020 presidential results still won their respective races.
Some of his hand-picked favorites, however, lost key Republican-held seats to Democrats.
In Pennsylvania, Democrats flipped a US Senate seat with constant attacks on Trump-endorsed celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, who had never held public office and lives mostly in New Jersey.
Trump had hoped to ride a Republican "red wave" that would prime him for another presidential run but the party looks headed for a much smaller victory than had been predicted.
With 211 seats so far, Republicans appear poised to secure a slim majority in the 435-seat House of Representatives. Control of the Senate, however, may come down to a December 6 runoff in the southeastern state of Georgia.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jaishankar meets Ukraine minister to discuss ways to end Russia war
Firefighters inspect a collapsed building as they search for victims
Biden to press Xi on N Korea in G20 talks
A thirsty COP27 climate summit plagued by glitches
UK PM in new controversy over cabinet picks
Biden in Cambodia as global leaders join Southeast Asian summit
US Senate race neck-and-neck, as Trump readies presidential bid
Iran pushes back against protest scrutiny at UN


Latest News
2 drug peddlers held with 6,000 Yaba pills in Joypurhat
PM to inaugurate 50 industrial units, other facilities in EZs on Nov 20
UN climate talks reach halftime with key issues unresolved
US Democrats maintain Senate majority
Independence Cup Football begins today
Bangladesh signs security cooperation deal with Saudi Arabia on Sunday
Buet student Fardin might have been killed in Dhaka: DB
MCG gears up for repeat of classic ENG v PAK final
None but people will show red card to BNP in December: Quader
Sajeeb Wazed hands over Joy Bangla Youth Award to 10 winners
Most Read News
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at airport for carrying luxury watches
e-tickets for all minibuses in Mirpur from Sunday
Bangladesh signs security cooperation deal with Saudi Arabia on Sunday
BNP's grand rally in Faridpur begins
'AL doesn't waste country's money, spends every penny for people's interest'
Mobile internet services disrupted amid BNP rally in Faridpur
56 gold bars worth Tk 4.5 cr seized at Ctg airport
SC to conduct judicial proceedings as per previous schedule from Sunday
BNP's former councillor among 32 arrested in Dhaka
Digital Innovation Fair held in Barguna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft