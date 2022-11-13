Video
Sunday, 13 November, 2022
Iran pushes back against protest scrutiny at UN

Published : Sunday, 13 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM

TEHRAN, Nov 12: Iran has pushed back against efforts spearheaded by Western countries to scrutinise at the United Nations its handling of weeks of protests across the country.
Germany and Iceland said on Friday they submitted a request on behalf of 42 countries to hold a special session of the UN Human Rights Council later this month on the continuing demonstrations in Iran - which would signal the first time such a meeting is being convened on Iran.
The request calls for the session to "address the deteriorating human rights situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially with respect to women and children", and has the support of more than one-third of the council's voting members, which is required to convene a gathering outside the body's normal schedule.
The protests began in mid-September after the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman arrested by the country's "morality police" for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly.
Dozens of people are thought to have been killed during the protests with many more arrested, but Iranian officials have not released an official tally.
They have, however, said more than 40 security forces have been killed, and began holding fast-tracked courts for "leaders of riots" who could be sentenced to execution.
A group of UN experts, including the special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran, Javaid Rehman, on Friday released a statement calling on Iranian authorities to stop indicting people with charges punishable by death for participating in the protests.    -ALJAZEERA


