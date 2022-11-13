Protesters hold posters reading

Protesters hold posters reading "Stop coal, protect the climate!" and "1.5 degrees Celsius means: Luetzerath has to stay!" during a demonstration at the Garzweiler lignite open cast mine near Luetzerath, western Germany, on November 12. German energy provider RWE is planning to entirely demolish houses in the village of Luetzerath for coal mining. The country's economy has restarted part of its mothballed inventory of coal power plants to relieve the pressure on gas-powered facilities, following a cut to supplies from Russia in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine. photo : AFP