'Ultra nice' Gladbach celebrate thrashing hapless Dortmund

DORTMUND, NOV 12: Borussia Moenchengladbach have consigned Dortmund to their fifth straight away defeat, beating them 4-2 at home on Friday.

Gladbach controlled the game from start to finish and had several chances to add to their lead in a dominant second half.

Dortmund entered the match smarting after a disappointing 2-0 loss away at Wolfsburg midweek, with manager Edin Terzic pledging to "leave it all on the pitch", but it was Gladbach who started furiously.

Gladbach midfielder Jonas Hofmann, the only member of his side to be named in Hansi Flick's Germany side midweek, got on the board after just four minutes to put Dortmund on the back foot.

Dortmund hit back 15 minutes later when Julian Brandt superbly controlled a pass from English teenager Jude Bellingham on his thigh, before sliding the ball past Gladbach keeper Jan Olschowsky on the spin.

Gladbach reclaimed their lead shortly after through rumoured Dortmund transfer target Ramy Bensebaini, before French striker Marcus Thuram added another four minutes later to put Gladbach 3-1 up. -AFP











