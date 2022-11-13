Parimatch News starts journey in Bangladesh

Parimatch News, a popular sports entertainment, e-sports and incisive analysis platform, is going to be available for Bangladeshi fans.

From this website, they can read interviews, analysis and news about Football, Cricket, Kabaddi, MMA, UFC, Motorsports, Hockey, eSports, Badminton, Basketball, Tennis, Wrestling and Baseball. Bangladeshi sports lovers can also check live match results of the ongoing sports events around the world.

Sports lovers in Bangladesh can access the website completely free and thereby, Parimatch News wants to bring all sports lovers on one platform so that they can share their passion.











