Arteta wants Arsenal to ignore World Cup and focus on title bid

LONDON, NOV 12: Mikel Arteta has urged his Arsenal stars to forget about the World Cup and focus on consolidating their place at the top of the Premier League.

Arteta has 10 players jetting off to Qatar for the World Cup after the Premier League leaders' match at Wolves on Saturday.

The Gunners boss knows concerns about missing the World Cup through injury could distract his team against Wolves.

But, with the tournament starting on November 20, Arteta is determined to ensure his players keep their sights on Arsenal's unexpected title challenge.

If Arsenal match second placed Manchester City's result at home to Brentford, they will sit top of the table at Christmas.

"We discussed the topic before and I always say to them if you're thinking about an injury then probably it's going to happen," Arteta told reporters on Friday.

"I don't know if it will happen today, the next day or the first day of preparation for the World Cup.

"So get it out of your mind, you are professional athletes, this risk is always there for you so commit yourself to your job and every action and the risk will be less. That's it." -AFP











