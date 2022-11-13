Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 November, 2022, 10:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Arteta wants Arsenal to ignore World Cup and focus on title bid

Published : Sunday, 13 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

LONDON, NOV 12: Mikel Arteta has urged his Arsenal stars to forget about the World Cup and focus on consolidating their place at the top of the Premier League.
Arteta has 10 players jetting off to Qatar for the World Cup after the Premier League leaders' match at Wolves on Saturday.
The Gunners boss knows concerns about missing the World Cup through injury could distract his team against Wolves.
But, with the tournament starting on November 20, Arteta is determined to ensure his players keep their sights on Arsenal's unexpected title challenge.
If Arsenal match second placed Manchester City's result at home to Brentford, they will sit top of the table at Christmas.
"We discussed the topic before and I always say to them if you're thinking about an injury then probably it's going to happen," Arteta told reporters on Friday.
"I don't know if it will happen today, the next day or the first day of preparation for the World Cup.
"So get it out of your mind, you are professional athletes, this risk is always there for you so commit yourself to your job and every action and the risk will be less. That's it."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Guardiola says Man City will be his longest reign
Dybala and Di Maria in, Lo Celso out of Argentina squad
'Ultra nice' Gladbach celebrate thrashing hapless Dortmund
Parimatch News starts journey in Bangladesh
Liverpool boss Klopp given one-game touchline ban
Thousands take part in Qatar WC rally
Arteta wants Arsenal to ignore World Cup and focus on title bid
Pakistan must ride wave of confidence in T20 World Cup final: Azam


Latest News
PM to inaugurate 50 industrial units, other facilities in EZs on Nov 20
UN climate talks reach halftime with key issues unresolved
US Democrats maintain Senate majority
Independence Cup Football begins today
Bangladesh signs security cooperation deal with Saudi Arabia on Sunday
Buet student Fardin might have been killed in Dhaka: DB
MCG gears up for repeat of classic ENG v PAK final
None but people will show red card to BNP in December: Quader
Sajeeb Wazed hands over Joy Bangla Youth Award to 10 winners
Buses start plying just after BNP rally ends in Faridpur
Most Read News
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at airport for carrying luxury watches
e-tickets for all minibuses in Mirpur from Sunday
Bangladesh signs security cooperation deal with Saudi Arabia on Sunday
BNP's grand rally in Faridpur begins
'AL doesn't waste country's money, spends every penny for people's interest'
Mobile internet services disrupted amid BNP rally in Faridpur
56 gold bars worth Tk 4.5 cr seized at Ctg airport
SC to conduct judicial proceedings as per previous schedule from Sunday
BNP's former councillor among 32 arrested in Dhaka
Digital Innovation Fair held in Barguna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft