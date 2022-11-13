Playing conditions 'tweaked' for Sunday's T-20 Final

The ICC and the local organising committee of the ongoing T-20 World Cup have made every effort to see the final between England and the Pakistan teams result instead of a wash-out because of the possibility of the rain on Sunday.

The tournament's playing conditions state "every effort" will be made to complete the final on Sunday rather than using the reserve day, even if they require a shortened contest.

However, if the reserve day is required the match will continue from Sunday, rather than be restarted from toss.

It will be played under the same playing conditions as the last ball bowled the previous day, meaning if a 10-over-per-side match starts on Sunday the final would be played to the same length on Monday.

The addition of two extra hours means there are seven hours and 10 minutes to fit in a match on the reserve day.

Rain has dogged matches in Melbourne during this tournament with England's meeting with Australia in the group stage one of three games at the venue washed out.

England were also beaten by Ireland on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method after rain brought an early end to their match at the same ground. Similarly, India's match against Bangladesh was also rain-affected.

Sri Lanka's Kumar Dharmasena will officiate along with South Africa's Marais Erasmus for the final. Another Sri Lankan Ranjan Madugalle is the match-referee.











