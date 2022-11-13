Three more new national records on 2nd day

Three more new national records have been set on the second day of Saif Powertec 35th National Age Group Swimming and Diving competition at Syed Nazrul Islam National Swimming Complex in the city's Mirpur on Saturday.

Mohammad Toufic of Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) set the new national mark in the 50m breast stroke event ( boys' 10-year) with a time of 00:39.40 erasing the previous record of 00:40.17 set by Mohammad Ashraf Ali of Rajshahi Education Board in 1993.

In the 50m free style event (13-14 year boys' group), Mohammad Imran Hasan of BKSP set the new national record clocking 00:26.84 eclipsing the previous mark of 00:26.98 set by his team mate Titu Mia in 2011.

In the 50m free style event (15-17 year boys group), Mohammad Tofayel of BKSP set the new mark with a time of 00:25.49 breaking the old record of 00:25.61 set by his team mate Ariful Islam in 2012.

After the end of the second day's competition, BKSP continued their domination in the medal tally with 54 gold, 44 silver and 24 bronze medals while Monjur Smrity Swimming Club of Munshiganj stand at second position in the medal tally with six gold medals.

Bangladesh Ansar placed third in the table with five gold, 20 silver and 24 bronze medals. -BSS











