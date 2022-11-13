Independence Cup Football begins today

The first round of Independence Cup Football will begin today with two matches are billed for the opening day at two separate venues across the country.

Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited take on Bangladesh Navy Football Club at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj while Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra Limited face Fortis Football Club Limited in the second match of the opening day's fixture to be held at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.

Both the matches will kick off at 2 pm.

Sixteen teams - eleven teams of Bangladesh Premier League and along Bangladesh Champions league's team Uttara Football Club Limited, Fakirerpool Young Men's Club and BFF Elite Football Academy and services teams Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Army - split into four groups, are taking part in the tournament.



Grouping;

Group A - Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra Limited, Fortis Football Club Limited and Bangladesh Navy Football Club.

Group B - Bashundhara Kings, Chittagong Abnahani Limited, Azampur Football Club Uttara and Fakirerpool Young Mens Club.

Group C - Abahani Limited, Dhaka, Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra Bangladesh Air Force Football team and Uttara Football Club Limited.

Group D - Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club Limited, Bangladesh Football Club Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society and BFF Elite Football Academy team. -BSS











