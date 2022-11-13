Nagad-DRU Media Football kicks off today

The annual Football tournament of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) begins today (Sunday) at 11:00 am at Shaheed Capt M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in Dhaka.

DRU President Nazrul Islam Mithu will inaugurate the media Football tournament as the chief guest.

A total of 51 media houses are taking part in the five-day-long Football tournament. Starting Today, the event will continue till 17 November.

One of the country's Mobile Financial Services (MFS) Nagad is sponsoring DRU for a successful arrangement of the event this year.

In this regard, a press meet was held on Saturday at the Nasrul Hamid auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity at Shegunbagicha in Dhaka. The grouping and fixture drawing were in the presence of the representatives of the participating media houses.

The DRU President Nazrul Islam Mithu, General Secretary Nurul Islam Hasib, Nagad's head of Marketing Zahidul Islam Sajal, DRU Sports Secretary Maksuda Akter Lisa and members were present there.

The DRU leaders asked all to play the matches giving importance to health security and fitness. They said that the media football is arranged to provide the media men a platform to have fun. DRU President added that the players should not take a match too seriously and in that stead should focus on having fun from these.











