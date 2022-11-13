BCB announces identical squads for T20 and ODI series

Bangladesh Women's tour of New Zealand 2022Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team is going to depart country on November 24 for New Zealand to play their first fixture of the ICC Women's FTP tour under the Women's Cricket Championship. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 16-member squad for the tour.

There is no surprise in the Bangladesh squad led by Nigar Sultana Jyoti and are going to travel with the same squad played in the Asia Cup at home few months back.

The Tigresses will lock horns with the Whiteferns for three WT20i matches and as many WODI games. The newly announced players will play both the white ball formats.

The Girls in Red and Green will play twin practice matches against New Zealand XI. The first practice match, a 50-over game, is slated for November 28 and followed by the T20 warm-up match on November 30. Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Christchurch will host both the practice matches.

The official tour will commence with the WT20i series, the first match of which will be held on December 2 in Christchurch. The following 20-over a side game is slated for December 4 at University Oval, Dunedin while the last match of the series will take place on December 7 and John Davies Oval in Queenstown.

The one-dayers will be held on December 11, 14 and 17 respectively.

The Tigresses will return home on December 19.



SQUAD

Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Sharmin Akter Supta, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondol, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Fariha Islam Trisna, Marufa Akter, Rabeya, Dilara Akter, Disha Biswas.











