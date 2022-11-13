Video
Sunday, 13 November, 2022, 10:10 AM
Cause of Fardin's death still a mystery: DB boss

Published : Sunday, 13 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

The cause of the death of BUET student Fardin Noor Parash is not yet certain and it cannot be said that he was killed while trying to buy drugs from Narayanganj's Chanpara, said  Harunor Rashid, chief of the Detective Branch, as media reports added fuel to speculations over the matter.
 "Law enforcers didn't find any concrete information. Efforts are underway to uncover the truth," he said on Saturday. "We are not saying right now that he was killed due to drug issues. We are also not saying that the prime accused in the case [victim's friend Bushra] has killed him," Harun said.
"It's not possible to say whether Fardin was killed because of drugs or if the suspect who was arrested after the incident was responsible for the murder."
An autopsy revealed that Fardin, who was the joint secretary of BUET Debating Club and was set to travel to Spain to represent Bangladesh in an international competition, was tortured and murdered. Multiple injury marks were found on his head and chest, according to the forensic doctors.
Fardin's father Kazi Nuruddin named his son's friend Amatullah Bushra, a student of East-West University, in a case with Rampura Police Station on Thursday.
Police arrested her and got five days to question her in custody, but they could not glean any new information from Bushra during interrogation.


