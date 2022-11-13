Video
Case Filed By PBI Chief

Ex-SP Babul sent to jail after remand

Published : Sunday, 13 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Court Correspondent

A  Dhaka court on Saturday sent former superintendent of police (SP) Babul Akhter to jail on completion of his one-day remand in a case filed by PBI chief, Banaj Kumar Majumder under the Digital Security Act.
Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid passed the order after Md Rabiul Islam, Inspector of Dhanmondi Police Station and also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced him before the court after a day's remand.
On Thursday another Dhaka court put the former SP now accused  in the Mitu (his wife) murder case filed by her father, was placed on a one-day remand  in  the case. Before the remand order, he was shown arrested in the case after the IO submitted an application in this regard.
Babul was moved to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj from Feni district jail on Wednesday. On September 27, PBI chief Banaj Kumar filed the case accusing four people including Babul Akhter on charge for making ongoing investigation on Mitu murder questionable, spreading false information and using abusive words against the PBI chief. Banaj Kumar, also an Additional Inspector General of police, lodged the case with Dhanmondi Police Station. The other accused in the case are -- US expatriate and Youtuber Elias Hossain, Babul's father Md Abdul Wadud Mia and brother Md Habibur Rahman Labu.








