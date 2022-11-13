Video
IORA Meeting

Dhaka expects over a dozen ministers including Russian FM

Published : Sunday, 13 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Sergei Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is likely to be here on a brief official visit later this month to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.
Earlier, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen extended an invitation to his Russian counterpart to attend the 22nd IORA Council of Ministers (COM) meeting to be held in Dhaka on November 24.
Russia is a dialogue partner of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).
Bangladesh, the current chair of IORA, expects over a dozen ministers including the Russian Foreign Minister at the meeting, a senior official told UNB.
The Russian Foreign Minister is likely to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina apart from his bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Momen.
Momen met his Russian counterpart last month in Astana, Kazakhstan on the sidelines of the CICA Summit and apprised him of the current situation of the Rohingya. He stressed the need for stronger international support for resolving the Rohingya crisis.
In August, Sergey Lavrov met with his counterpart Wunna Maung Lwin and other top Myanmar officials in Naypyitaw.
The IORA Council of Ministers meeting, to be hosted by Bangladesh, will be preceded by the 24th meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials (CSO) to be held on November 22-23.
The Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) is an inter-governmental organisation aimed at strengthening regional cooperation and sustainable development within the Indian Ocean region through its 23 Member States and 10 dialogue partners.
IORA member states are  --  Australia, Bangladesh, Union of Comoros, French Republic, India, Indonesia, Iran, Kenya, Republic of Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Oman, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia,
South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and Yemen. The 23 member states of IORA and 10 dialogue partners are expected to join the ministerial and senior official meetings.    -UNB


