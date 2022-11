BAGETHAT, Nov12: A former Swechchhasebak Dal and Chhatra Dal leader was shot to death by unidentified miscreants in Bagethat on Friday night.

The incident happened around 9:15pm at Bashabati area of Bagerhat city.

Deceased Nur A Alam Tanu Bhuiyan, 37, was the former general secretary of district Swechchhasebak Dal and Chhatra Dal.

District police's media cell officer Inspector Ashraful Alam said, "Tanu Bhuiyan was killed over previous enmity.