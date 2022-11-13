Lighterage workers strike withdrawn in Ctg Port

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 12: The lighterage workers of the Chattogram Port have withdrawn their indefinite strike on Friday night with the assurance of suspension of lease order of Charpara terminal used for movement of lighter vessel workers.

In a successful meeting held with the senior officials of Chattogram Port Authority on Friday night the lighterage workers decided to withdraw their strike from 8 pm.

Lighter vessel workers went on an indefinite strike from 6 am Friday refraining from transferring goods from moored ships to press home their five-point demands.

So, transportation of goods from Chattogram port to other parts of the country remained suspended too due to the strike.

The lighter vessel workers announced the work stoppage during a rally under the banner of 'vessel workers of all levels,' at the city's Banglabazar area on Thursday.

Meanwhile, on November 3, men of some leaseholders of Charpara terminal had beaten up some nine workers and the police didn't take any action against it, said Nani Alam, Vice President of Lighter Vessel Workers Union.

Protesting the incident, workers moved all the lighter vessels to Parkir Char and started using the Chinese Ghat to get on and off the vessels but the authorities dismantled that terminal too, he said.

Until the demands are fulfilled freight operation from Chattogram through rivers will remain suspended, he said.











