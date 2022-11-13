Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 November, 2022, 10:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Lighterage workers strike withdrawn in Ctg Port

Published : Sunday, 13 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 12: The lighterage workers of the Chattogram Port have withdrawn their indefinite strike on Friday night with the assurance of suspension of lease order of Charpara terminal used for movement of lighter vessel workers.
In a successful meeting held with the senior officials of Chattogram Port Authority on Friday night the lighterage workers decided to withdraw their strike from 8 pm.
Lighter vessel workers went on an indefinite strike from 6 am Friday refraining from transferring goods from moored ships to press home their five-point demands.
So, transportation of goods from Chattogram port to other parts of the country remained suspended too due to the strike.
The lighter vessel workers announced the work stoppage during a rally under the banner of 'vessel workers of all levels,' at the city's Banglabazar area on Thursday.
Meanwhile, on November 3, men of some leaseholders of Charpara terminal had beaten up some nine workers and the police didn't take any action against it, said Nani Alam, Vice President of Lighter Vessel Workers Union.
Protesting the incident, workers moved all the lighter vessels to Parkir Char and started using the Chinese Ghat to get on and off the vessels but the authorities dismantled that terminal too, he said.
Until the demands are fulfilled freight operation from Chattogram through rivers will remain suspended, he said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dying lands: Farmers fight to save the 'skin of Earth'
Cause of Fardin's death still a mystery: DB boss
Ex-SP Babul sent to jail after remand
Dhaka expects over a dozen ministers including Russian FM
Swechchhasebak Dal leader shot dead in Bagerhat
Lighterage workers strike withdrawn in Ctg Port
People in Shatkhira formed a human chain in front of the Shatkhira Press Club
Food minister urges all not to stock food grain


Latest News
PM to inaugurate 50 industrial units, other facilities in EZs on Nov 20
UN climate talks reach halftime with key issues unresolved
US Democrats maintain Senate majority
Independence Cup Football begins today
Bangladesh signs security cooperation deal with Saudi Arabia on Sunday
Buet student Fardin might have been killed in Dhaka: DB
MCG gears up for repeat of classic ENG v PAK final
None but people will show red card to BNP in December: Quader
Sajeeb Wazed hands over Joy Bangla Youth Award to 10 winners
Buses start plying just after BNP rally ends in Faridpur
Most Read News
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at airport for carrying luxury watches
e-tickets for all minibuses in Mirpur from Sunday
Bangladesh signs security cooperation deal with Saudi Arabia on Sunday
BNP's grand rally in Faridpur begins
'AL doesn't waste country's money, spends every penny for people's interest'
Mobile internet services disrupted amid BNP rally in Faridpur
56 gold bars worth Tk 4.5 cr seized at Ctg airport
SC to conduct judicial proceedings as per previous schedule from Sunday
BNP's former councillor among 32 arrested in Dhaka
Digital Innovation Fair held in Barguna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft