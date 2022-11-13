Food minister urges all not to stock food grain

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Saturday urged all not to stock food grain to create artificial food crisis in the country.

"This is Aman season. Bumper crops were yielded this year. We have adequate stock of food grain in the country. So, there is probability of food crisis. Everybody should remain alert that no one can create artificial food crisis in the country stocking the rice in their stocks," he said while inaugurating the Aman harvest and crashing programme in his electoral area in Naogaon.

During the programme, the minister also inspected the ripen paddy field in the area.

The minister said that this year, Aman produced bumper in the North Bengal. As the paddy price in high, the farmers are also happy.

"I have inspected several paddy fields. The farmers expect that at least 24 maunds of paddy would be got this season. The government will buy paddy from the farmers at Tk28 per kg. The rice syndicates will not be able to cheat the farmers. The officials concerned have been asked to monitor the markets duly, so that farmers can get adequate price of their crops," he added.











