Makkia Hossain Maria's Stylish Abaya going to open 6th outlet in city



Makkia Hossain Maria

Stylish Abaya imports a range of women's designs. Additionally, they are sold offline through various stores as well as online through a Facebook page. The head office of Stylish Abaya is situated at Mirpur, the capital of Dhaka, says a press release.

Banani, Bashundhara City Shopping Mall, and Sylhet all have their own outlets. The company is also located outside the nation in Dubai and USA.

She is going to open the 6th outlet of Stylish Abaya at Mirpur. The interesting fact is all the outlets have different themes. The next outlet is going to be decorated with a Moroccan theme.

Makkia Hossain is being assisted in moving Stylish Abaya forward by her husband and her father.

Stylish Abaya operates clothing marketing businesses outside of Bangladesh in addition to selling clothing in various cities. The elegance of clothing is becoming more widespread. Makkia Hossain Maria was also motivated to try something new by the ideas and pioneering spirits of those around her. Then, on her own initiative, she began operating a variety of women's clothing businesses.

Thus, the business has quickly gained a lot of popularity. A wealthy page on Facebook has more than 1M followers. Their quality and stylish design made them unique compared to other brands. In Bangladesh, Stylish Abaya brought modest bridal clothing for the first time.

Makkia Hossain Maria does not sell clothing to support herself financially. She uses the money to aid the poor and the powerless people. Additionally, she has created employment opportunities within her company, which has given people a chance to work for themselves.

