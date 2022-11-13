Up to 25pc rebate on Walton computer items for Soccer WC

Centering the imminent FIFA World Cup, known as 'The Greatest Show on Earth', country's leading brand Walton is providing special discounts on its computer products and accessories. Customers are getting up to 25 percent sure discounts on the purchase of Walton laptops, all-in-one PCs, tablets, monitors, printers, UPS and other computer accessories from Walton Digitech or E-Plaza website. The offer will be continue until the further notice, says a press release.

Engineer Liakat Ali Bhuiyan said that customers are getting the discount facilites on the purchase of Walton brand computer products and IT accessories from the online sales platform Walton Digitech or E-Plaza website only. Customers can purchase the product at a special discounted price by visiting Walton Digitech (https://cutt.ly/3N62HSt) and e-Plaza (https://cutt.ly/4N62WuQ). Customers can receive their purchased product from any Walton Plaza or get home delivery facility. The price can be paid through online payment gateway (debit/credit card, mobile banking) or cash on delivery. Walton Computer and IT Accessories' Chief Business Officer Touhidur Rahman Raad said that buyers are getting a maximum discount of Tk 5,500 based on models for buying a laptop under the World Cup offer.

The maximum discounts on monitors, printers and tablets are Tk 1,500, up to Tk 500 on speakers and webcams, Tk 450 on smart watches, up to 25 percent on memory cards and card readers, up to 16 percent on earphones, up to 15 percent on keyboards and pen drives, up to 10 percent on headphones, routers, UPS and smart fitness scales and up to 5 percent discount on RAM, SSD, Power Supply and Mouse.







