Sunday, 13 November, 2022, 10:06 AM
Ctg Port now capable of releasing ship in 48 hours

Published : Sunday, 13 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) has recently increased its container handling capacity and reduced container dwindling time and the time for loading and unloading of containers.
 "We are now completing the unloading and the loading of import and export containers of bigger-size vessels within 48 hours.  Earlier it took 72 hours," CPA Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan told BSS.
Recently, he informed, CPA has procured two new tugboats to facilitate larger ships' smooth movement in the port channel and enhance the port's cargo handling
capacity.
 "The two vessels have enhanced the port's capacity of loading and unloading from comparatively large ships. They have also facilitated berthing and departure from the port by larger container vessels," he added.
As per the 2022 edition of Lloyd's List's One Hundred Ports, Chattogram seaport is the 64th busiest port among the top 100 container ports across the world.
According to Lloyd's List, the Chittagong port handled a total of 3,214,548 TEUs of containers in 2021, up from 2,839,977 TEUs in the previous year, posting 13.2-percent year-on-year growth in container handling.
M Shahjahan said the port experienced over 13 per cent year-on-year growth in container handling last year, which means that the country's foreign trade returned to its original track after the pandemic.
The success of the port achievement is possible for increasing foreign trade in recent years and government steps of infrastructural development with logistics supply, he added.
He said the addition of the new equipment has given an impetus to the yard management system at the port alongside boosting its container handling capacity.    
-BSS


