Sunday, 13 November, 2022
Nearly 40pc registered firms doing business without TIN

Published : Sunday, 13 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The rate of corporate tax compliance has remained below 30 per cent over the years, according to National Board of Revenue (NBR) data.
The number of corporate tax identification number holders, however, has increased by 158 per cent in the past five financial years. According to NBR data, 1,67,100 companies are holding TINs in the country, which was 64,757 in FY 2017-2018.
About 30,000 companies had submitting tax returns annually in the past five years despite the country's economy achieved having nearly tripled in size in the period.
In the FY 2017-18, about 27,286 companies, in the FY 2018-19 about 27,680 companies, in the FY 2019-20 about 25,250 companies, in the FY 2020-21 about 29,785 companies and in the FY 2021-22 about 30,100 companies submitted their tax returns.
Experts suggested introducing a digital tax return submission system for the corporate taxpayers to make the process of corporate-tax return easier as complex manual processes and hassle of submission of huge papers with tax returns discourage them from submitting tax returns.
Currently, corporate taxpayers are required to submit 26 types of documents, mostly in manual form, in a year to the tax department.
Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) member Snehasish Barua said introducing a fully automated return filing system for the corporate taxpayers would improve the compliance situation.
In the manual process, corporate taxpayers have to submit several documents that are verified at several stages, as a result the cost of tax return submission increases, he said.
Besides, adjustment of several documents, including deduction tax at source makes the audit process more complex, he said.
Bangladesh Tax Lawyers Association president Sohrab Uddin said the present corporate tax return submission process in Bangladesh was easier in the global context.
'Companies just submit an annual audit report and fill up a form to submit the tax return, but the process of verification should be easy,' he said. Former NBR chairman Muhammad Abdul Majid said the total registered companies, most were start-up companies.
He suggests automation of return submission and lowering of the higher cost of corporate-tax compliance along with follow-up of the registered companies.
According to Office of the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms, till September 2022 a total of 2,75,460 public and private limited companies got registration from the office.
Of them, nearly 40 per cent or 1,08,360 registered companies are doing business in the country without a taxpayer identification number, according to the NBR data.


