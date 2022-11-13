

More banks donate blankets to PM's Relief Fund







As part of Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR), more commercial banks donated blankets to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund for the poor of the country at an event at the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday, November 10 last, according to separate press releases received by The Daily Observer on Saturday. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended the programme and among others President of Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) Nazrul Islam Mazumder, Representatives of different banks were present.