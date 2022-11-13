Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 November, 2022, 10:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

pandamart hands over smart-TV to campaign winner

Published : Sunday, 13 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Desk

On the occasion of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022, foodpanda's online grocery delivery platform, pandamart has launched a campaign called 'Order and Win' for its customers last week.
Under this campaign, one selected winner for each week will get a 43-inch Android Smart Television as a prize, says a press release.  
As part of the campaign, a smart television was handed over to the first week's winner, Fahmida Walliah recently  at foodpanda Bangladesh head office.
She is a homemaker and a regular customer of pandamart. Fahmida finds it very convenient to order from pandamart on a daily basis. The prize was handed over by Delara Farooq, head of category managements, foodpanda Bangladesh; Mohammad Tabrej Khan, head of logistics, foodpanda Bangladesh and Abid Mahmood, head of marketing-new verticals, foodpanda Bangladesh.
 In order to participate, the customer has to order from pandamart on the foodpanda app. At the end of the week, the winner will be selected by collecting the information of the customers with the highest order value.
 In cities where pandamart operates, customers can enjoy the campaign offer subject to conditions. Besides cash on delivery option, customers will also get the option to pay bills through credit and debit cards of banks and mobile financial services.
foodpanda Head of Category Management, Delara Farooq said, "FIFA world cup brings everyone together which is why we have organized a special campaign to spread the excitement of the World Cup among our customers. Hopefully, the campaign will help us bring joy for the participants. We also plan to launch more campaigns during the FIFA world cup, where we want our customers to engage and win some crazy gifts . This campaign will continue untill November 22, 2022.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Makkia Hossain Maria's Stylish Abaya going to open 6th outlet in city
Up to 25pc rebate on Walton computer items for Soccer WC
Installation of safety features at RNPP reactor underway
Ctg Port now capable of releasing ship in 48 hours
Nearly 40pc registered firms doing business without TIN
More banks donate blankets to PM's Relief Fund
PlantwisePlus boosts crop health in Bangladesh
Moldova says needs $1.1b to combat energy crisis


Latest News
PM to inaugurate 50 industrial units, other facilities in EZs on Nov 20
UN climate talks reach halftime with key issues unresolved
US Democrats maintain Senate majority
Independence Cup Football begins today
Bangladesh signs security cooperation deal with Saudi Arabia on Sunday
Buet student Fardin might have been killed in Dhaka: DB
MCG gears up for repeat of classic ENG v PAK final
None but people will show red card to BNP in December: Quader
Sajeeb Wazed hands over Joy Bangla Youth Award to 10 winners
Buses start plying just after BNP rally ends in Faridpur
Most Read News
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at airport for carrying luxury watches
e-tickets for all minibuses in Mirpur from Sunday
Bangladesh signs security cooperation deal with Saudi Arabia on Sunday
BNP's grand rally in Faridpur begins
'AL doesn't waste country's money, spends every penny for people's interest'
Mobile internet services disrupted amid BNP rally in Faridpur
56 gold bars worth Tk 4.5 cr seized at Ctg airport
SC to conduct judicial proceedings as per previous schedule from Sunday
BNP's former councillor among 32 arrested in Dhaka
Digital Innovation Fair held in Barguna
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft