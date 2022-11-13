pandamart hands over smart-TV to campaign winner

On the occasion of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022, foodpanda's online grocery delivery platform, pandamart has launched a campaign called 'Order and Win' for its customers last week.

Under this campaign, one selected winner for each week will get a 43-inch Android Smart Television as a prize, says a press release.

As part of the campaign, a smart television was handed over to the first week's winner, Fahmida Walliah recently at foodpanda Bangladesh head office.

She is a homemaker and a regular customer of pandamart. Fahmida finds it very convenient to order from pandamart on a daily basis. The prize was handed over by Delara Farooq, head of category managements, foodpanda Bangladesh; Mohammad Tabrej Khan, head of logistics, foodpanda Bangladesh and Abid Mahmood, head of marketing-new verticals, foodpanda Bangladesh.

In order to participate, the customer has to order from pandamart on the foodpanda app. At the end of the week, the winner will be selected by collecting the information of the customers with the highest order value.

In cities where pandamart operates, customers can enjoy the campaign offer subject to conditions. Besides cash on delivery option, customers will also get the option to pay bills through credit and debit cards of banks and mobile financial services.

foodpanda Head of Category Management, Delara Farooq said, "FIFA world cup brings everyone together which is why we have organized a special campaign to spread the excitement of the World Cup among our customers. Hopefully, the campaign will help us bring joy for the participants. We also plan to launch more campaigns during the FIFA world cup, where we want our customers to engage and win some crazy gifts . This campaign will continue untill November 22, 2022.











