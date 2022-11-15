

ICMAB celebrates Int’l Accounting Day

The day is celebrated in most of the countries across the world 10th November.

Marking the day, the ICMAB arranged a colorful Rally with its Office bearers, Former presidents, council members, members, students and institutes employees starting from institute premises to kataban.

Later in the evening, a discussion program held in the ICMAB auditorium. Professor Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Vice Chancellor, University of Dhaka, graced the program attending as the Chief Guest. Prof. Md. Muinuddin Khan, Professor & Dean, BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) was present as special guest.

President of ICMAB Md. Mamunur Rashid FCMA presided over the Discussion Session. Theme paper presented by Dr. Mohammad Zakaria Masud FCMA Director of ICMAB.

A.K.M Delwer Hussain FCMA, Chairman, Seminar and Conference Committee, ICMAB delivered the welcome speech while Md. Munirul Islam FCMA was given welcome address and vote of thanks. The program was moderated by Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury FCMA, Chairman, Training Committee and Council Member,

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) (www.icmab.org.bd) is the national body of professional Cost and Management Accountants (CMAs) of the country.

The Institute is a statutory organization runs under the Ministry of Commerce of the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh. ICMAB is a member of International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) and South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA).











