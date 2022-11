Up to 25pc rebate on Walton computer items for Soccer WC

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Chattogram Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ismail Khan flanked by organisers inaugurating the Health and Medical Expo 2022 at GEC Convention Centre in the port city on November 10, last.

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.E-mail: [email protected] [email protected] , For Online Edition: [email protected]