



LankaBangla Finance, Babuland sign business deal

Md. Minhaz Uddin, Head of Cards of LBF and Sarder Md. Anamul Hoque, Managing Director of Babuland Limited signed the MOU for their respective organizations held in the city recently, says a press release.

Under this MoU, LBF Cardmember will enjoy 20% Discount facility to buy Babuland's entry ticket.

Md. Toufiquer Rahman, Head of Card Sales of LBF and Ajbinur Islam, Asst. Brand Manager of Babuland Limited and other higher officials of both organizations were present at the signing ceremony.

















LankaBangla Finance Ltd (LBFL) recently signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Babuland Limited for its customer privilege.Md. Minhaz Uddin, Head of Cards of LBF and Sarder Md. Anamul Hoque, Managing Director of Babuland Limited signed the MOU for their respective organizations held in the city recently, says a press release.Under this MoU, LBF Cardmember will enjoy 20% Discount facility to buy Babuland's entry ticket.Md. Toufiquer Rahman, Head of Card Sales of LBF and Ajbinur Islam, Asst. Brand Manager of Babuland Limited and other higher officials of both organizations were present at the signing ceremony.