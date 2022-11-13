Video
LankaBangla Finance, Babuland sign business deal

Published : Sunday, 13 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

 
LankaBangla Finance, Babuland sign business deal

LankaBangla Finance, Babuland sign business deal

LankaBangla Finance Ltd (LBFL) recently signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Babuland Limited for its customer privilege.
Md. Minhaz Uddin, Head of Cards of LBF and Sarder Md. Anamul Hoque, Managing Director of Babuland Limited signed the MOU for their respective organizations held in the city recently, says a press release.
Under this MoU, LBF Cardmember will enjoy 20% Discount facility to buy Babuland's entry ticket.
Md. Toufiquer Rahman, Head of Card Sales of LBF and Ajbinur Islam, Asst. Brand Manager of Babuland Limited and other higher officials of both organizations were present at the signing ceremony.


