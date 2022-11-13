Huawei Bangladesh Academy opens in Dhaka



Posts, Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar (3rd from right) inaugurating Huawei Bangladesh Academy at Bay's Galleria, Gulshan recently.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Li Jiming, Ambassador of China to Bangladesh; Md Khalilur Rahman, Secretary, Posts and Telecommunications Division; Lokman Hossain Miah, Executive Chairman (Senior Secretary), Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA); Shyam Sunder Sikder, Chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC); with the presence of Pan Junfeng, Chief Executive Officer; Majian, Chief Technical Officer; and other high officials of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited. Other high officials of different companies were also present there.

This 7,000 square feet facility is equipped with advanced technological equipment for knowledge sharing. The worldwide business case scenarios of the latest ICT innovations, engineering courses, solutions, and so on what Huawei has got with its significant investment in research and development for more than 30 years will be showcased here to the government technical officers, telco operators, academicians, CSE/EEE students, and overall ecosystem partners.

Mustafa Jabbar said: "Bangladesh has been going through the development of ICT for a long time. And now the country becoming the talent hub in this region. The establishment of Huawei Bangladesh Academy has attested to the fact that Bangladesh has been qualified to become the talent hub. On the other hand, Huawei has significant numbers of patents with its huge investment in research and development and this company has been making commendable efforts in developing the ICT industry of Bangladesh by contributing to the development of our telecommunication sector by equipping Bangladesh with their latest innovations. The intention of Huawei Bangladesh Academy is no different. The launching of academy is a great initiative by Huawei, and I genuinely thank them for the journey that started today with the inauguration of Huawei Bangladesh Academy. I firmly believe this academy will play a significant role in developing the ICT sector in Bangladesh."

"The demographic dividend in Bangladesh has been a great example to the world. Whereas, China can share its expertise in the technical field with Bangladesh. Huawei is one of the best tech companies in China and it is leading the ICT industry of the world with its significant investment in research and development. I am happy to see Huawei working here in Bangladesh, for Bangladesh for more than 23 years, and facilitating this country with its acquired knowledge. This Huawei Bangladesh Academy is an important step for the ecosystem players of Bangladesh", shared Li Jiming.

Md Khalilur Rahman said, "I would like thank Huawei for all its relentless efforts in accelerating the growth of the ICT ecosystem in Bangladesh over the last few years, which is truly commendable. I believe Huawei Bangladesh Academy will go a long way in facilitating ICT knowledge-sharing, while taking the industry forward."

Lokman Hossain Miah, Executive Chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), said, "Such an academy in Bangladesh can be a great way for the people of our country to gain the latest ICT and business-related knowledge from industry experts. I would like to thank Huawei for taking such an initiative, and also all the other amazing initiatives they have taken to date. An initiative like this has the potential to open up new opportunities for private investment."

Shyam Sunder Sikder, BTRC Chairman, said, "By coming up with the Huawei Bangladesh Academy, Huawei is making a significant contribution to the people of Bangladesh and opening up opportunities to gain adequate knowledge on ICT and telecommunication. BTRC would love to extend any help, if necessary, to make such digital transformation faster in the country."

Pan Junfeng, CEO of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited, said, "We believe our knowledge and expertise can be helpful for the growth of Bangladesh in association with the help of the ecosystem partners. Our latest initiative is the Huawei Bangladesh Academy can be a hub for knowledge and experience sharing and bringing global cases into a discussion in this country. It can include government, industry partners, customers, academia, and so on to support the Smart Bangladesh goal."

Huawei Bangladesh Academy has 4 zones with audio-visual Support. There are training rooms with advanced facilities, an advanced Studio- Greenroom (Video shooting/ online training/ Communication), demonstration and presentation area, enabled with large screens of Huawei Idea Hub.

Huawei has been making significant contributions over the last few years in accelerating the digital transformation within Bangladesh. It also going to launch Global Service Resource Center in Bangladesh as a hub to support the customized need of this region and later on this resource center will recruit 150 ICT engineers from Bangladesh for the global market. Huawei has been helping the country's talent ecosystem by facilitating and upskilling ICT talents through an array of different initiatives which include the ICT Incubator program, Seeds for the Future, and Bangladesh ICT Skills Competition. All of these are playing a vital role in developing Bangladesh's own talent ecosystem, helping the country move closer to realizing the Smart Bangladesh vision.













