Rangpur region to produce over 1.13 lakh tones of onion

RANGPUR, Nov 12: The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) has fixed a target of producing 1,13,976 tonnes of onion from 9,755 hectares of land for all five districts in Rangpur agriculture region during the current Rabi season.

Officials of the DAE said farmers have already started farming early tuber varieties of onion after harvesting short duration Aman rice to harvest those from this month-end and reap better profits.

"The DAE has fixed the onion production target taking into consideration its growing onion and high price to meet local demand of the spicy commodity" Additional Director of the DAE for Rangpur region Agriculturist Mohammad Shah Alam said.

During the last (2021-2022) Rabi season, farmers produced 1,03,809 tonnes of onion by cultivating the ctop on 9,163 hectares of land in the region.

"Following different pragmatic steps taken by the government, production of onion continues increasing every year in the last thirteen years to meet its local demand and attain self-reliance," Alam said.

Earlier, farmers produced 1,06,205 tonnes of onion during the 2020-2021 Rabi season, 89,970 tonnes during the 2019-2020, 66,886 tonnes during the 2018-2019 and 62,673 tonnes of onion during the 2017-2018 Rabi seasons in the region. The DAE, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute and Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agriculture are providing quality seeds, training and technologies to farmers for enhancing onion production.

Besides, commercial banks are disbursing easy-term agriculture loans among farmers to make the intensive onion and other winter crops' farming programme successful in the region. -BSS











