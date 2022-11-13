realme C33 with 50MP CHDR camera hits market

Youth-favorite smartphone brand realme has launched the entry-level smartphone realme C33 featuring a stylish design and robust camera with advanced CHDR algorithm technology on the market.

With an eye-catching, super stylish design inspired by the sea and other unique features, realme C33 was launched through a great event. For details about realme C33, visit: https://www.realme.com/ bd/realme-c33, says a press release.

The new device realme C33 comes with a stunning design, a powerful camera with advanced CHDR algorithm technology, a huge battery and UFS 2.2 super-fast data transfer that will add a new dimension to the user experience.

This phone is available in two striking colors- Aqua Blue and Night Sea. Besides, the phone is backed by 3GB RAM and 32GB storage facility and can be bought at BDT12,999 only. Moreover, the new variant of this model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will also hit the market very soon.

The unique features of this phone are its excellent design, 50MP CHDR camera and 5,000 mAh battery. Inspired by Boundless Sea design, this phone looks very trendy and fashionable. With its 8.3mm slim body and right-angle bezel, the phone provides a comfortable and premium feel. Since this device has a unibody back cover, there will be no camera bump (extended part for the camera) at the back. Made with micron-level processing and lithography, one of the great aspects of this design is its dynamic visual light effect, which makes the phone look more stylish from different angles. Besides, the 'water-flow' effect makes this phone much more stylish.

Youth-favorite brand realme launched smartphone Genie realmeow with a maximum discount of up to 16% on Friday November 11 last celebrating 'Wish Come True' day giving exciting offers for the fans.

These great offers were available in Daraz 11.11 campaign. The campaign kicked off on November 10 from 11:59pm and many customers visited https://click. daraz. com. bd/e/_7mdzw to by the martphone, says a press release. realme always prioritizes the preferences of the youth. In continuation of this, the brand has brought a 'Wish Come Day' for customers with attractive discounts and offers in Daraz's 11.11 campaign with the slogan 'With style comes powerful camera'.

Apart from this, discounts of up to 16 percent was available on narzo 50A Prime, narzo 50, C35 and other models. There was also the chance to buy phone by availing EMI facility with 0% interest for up to 12 months.

Besides, there are attractive discounts and cashback offers for mobile financial services and selected bank cards. Besides, customers buying realme smartphones from Daraz 11.11 campaign also enjoyed exclusive discounts on Bongo BD's 1-year subscription using the code REALME1111.

Youth-centric brand realme has been working tirelessly to prioritize the preferences of the youth. As a reflection of that commitment, Genie realmeow has brought 'Wish Come True' day for the fans and users in Daraz's 11.11 campaign.











