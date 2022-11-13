

Yamaha celebrates six years with ACI Motors

On November 11, 2022, ACI Motors and Yamaha celebrated their 6th anniversary together at the ACI Centre in Tejgaon, Dhaka, says a press release.

Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director of ACI Motors, Yamaha Bangladesh and other higher officials of ACI Motors were present in the event organized at ACI Centre, Dhaka.

Also, this festival is celebrated with the members of Yamaha Users and Yamaha Riders Club in all Yamaha showrooms across the country.

In 2016, Yamaha started a new journey in Bangladesh with ACI Motors. At present, more than 99 Yamaha 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) dealer points are serving the customers in the country. Since its inception, ACI Motors has gained popularity by supplying Yamaha's state-of-the-art motorcycles and world-class after-sales service to its customers.











