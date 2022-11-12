Local gangster 'City Shahin' killed in 'crossfire': RAB

A local gangster has been killed in crossfire of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) at Chonpara in Roopganj of Narayanganj on Thursday.

Shahin Miah aka 'City Shahin' was killed in crossfire of RAB. The RAB claimed he was an accused of 23 cases including a murder. Five members of the RAB were also injured during the gunfight.

Confirmed the matter, RAB-1 Commander Lt Col Abdullah Al Momen on Thursday night said 45 grams of heroin, a pistol and three rounds of bullet were also recovered from the place of occurrence.

Lt Col Abdullah Al Momen claimed that Shahin was an identified drug trader. RAB has been

trying for a long time to arrest him.

"Acting on a tip off, we have learned that Shahin was staying at Chonapara Slum. On the basis of the information, a raid was conducted early in the afternoon to nab him. However, sensing the arrival of RAB, 'City Shahin' and his 10 to 12 followers being equipped with arms opened fire on RAB.

"RAB also replied opening fire in self-defence. At that time, Shahin received bullet injury on his leg. Later, he was rushed to Mughda General Hospital at about 4:20pm where the doctors pronounced him dead.

There are as many as 23 cases including two murder cases, three attempts to murder cases, drug, repression on women and children, attack on police, sexual harassment and arms cases pending against 'City' Shahin with different police stations.