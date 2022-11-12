Faridpur AL holds protest rally  ahead of  BNP's programme

A day before the BNP divisional rally scheduled for today in the Faridpur district, the leaders and activists of Faridpur district Awami League (AL) held a protest march on Friday against BNP's arson, bomb attacks and anarchies carried out by BNP-Jamaat across the country.

According to our correspondent, the rally was arranged by Faridpur district AL as a protest against the unstable situation across the country, created by BNP. Faridpur AL President Shamim Haque led the rally and procession.

Faridpur AL General

Secretary Shah Md Ishtiaq Arif said the party leaders and activists from different unions of Sadar upazila started gathering at Sheikh Russel Square on Hasibul Hasar Lablu Road in Faridpur town from 3:00pm.

They brought out a procession and reached Brahmo Samaj Road in front of Faridpur General Hospital. They then held a rally there.

"So far, about 7,000 to 8,000 leaders and activists have come to Sheikh Russel Square to join our procession and rally," he said.

Faridpur municipality mayor Amitav Bosh, among others, spoke at the rally.







