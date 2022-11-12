BNP's rally in Faridpur today

The BNP is set to hold its divisional meeting in Faridpur today amid suspension of transport services within the district.

The rally is the sixth of 10 rallies, to be organised by the party protesting against the price hike of essentials and fuel oil, and killings of four leaders of the BNP and its associate bodies.

BNP activists started gathering in Faridpur from Wednesday, three days ahead of the party's scheduled rally, due to the strike.

They erected tents at the Abdul Aziz Institute ground, the venue for the rally, and were seen cooking large amounts of food on Thursday as they plan to spend the night here.

Abdul Aziz Institute premise was crowded on Friday morning as BNP leaders and activists have already arrived there and they are cooking their lunch.

On Friday thousands of leaders and workers of the party offered Juma prayers at Abdul Aziz Institution ground. Leaders and workers of the central, districts and upazilas of the party participated in the Jamaat.

The organizers have already set up a temporary stage at the venue and decorated the surrounding areas with banners and festoons.

Hundreds of BNP activists and leaders from Shariatpur, led by BNP leader Abdul Motin arrived at the Abdul Aziz Institute premises under Komorpur upazila on Wednesday at 10 pm.

Motin said, "On Thursday morning, hundreds of activists from Shariatpur and Rajbari districts started coming to the venue, keeping in mind the transport strikes."

BNP leaders alleged that the calls of strikes are to hamper the party's divisional rallies.

He said that organizers had arranged food and accommodation for the BNP activists.

Five others rally were held in Chattogram, Mymensingh, Khulna, Rangpur and Barishal.

A similar strike was also enforced ahead of BNP's divisional rallies in Barishal, Rangpur and Khulna, but thousands of party leaders, activists and supporters participated in the rallies overcoming the obstacles.

As part of the move to continue the pace of its ongoing movement, the BNP on September 27 announced a series of public rallies in 10 divisional cities.

The 38-hour transport strike causes immense sufferings for the commuters. The strike is scheduled to end on Saturday 8:00pm.

Movement of buses, including that of Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation, was halted in Faridpur.

Passengers were seen waiting for public transport at the old bus stand, new bus stand and Imamuddin Square area of Faridpur city.

Transport worker Billa Miah said, 'We are on strike as per our leaders' directive. We have to follow the order of our leaders to earn our daily bread.'

However, the movement of three-wheelers and rented microbuses remained normal in the district.

BNP vice chairman AZM Zahid Hossain alleged that the government is adopting various tactics to obstruct people from joining the rally in Faridpur. Police obstructed and harass BNP activists on the way to the rally.

Zahid Said, "Police conducted raids at the houses of local BNP leaders and activists. Police also conducted a raid in the house of a BNP leader who died 12 years ago in 2010."

Bachchu Mia, former president of BNP's Faridpur city unit, died on August 28, in 2010. He was also a ward commissioner of 3 no ward in Faridpur municipality.

BNP's central social welfare affairs secretary Kamruzzaman Ratan was sent to jail on Wednesday after cancelling his bail. Ali Akbar Chunnu and Rafiq Howladar, former central leaders of Jatiyatabadi Juba Dal and Jatiyatabadi Secchasebok Dal respectively, have been arrested.

Mahila Dal general secretary Sultana Ahmed was arrested three days ago.









