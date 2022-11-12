Video
Rejoinder

Published : Saturday, 12 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

The Daily Observer published a report on 18 and 19 October, 2022 on "New Visa Center Tasheera owned by 2 Saudis gets KSA embassy's approval". The Saudi Visa and Travel Solutions Ltd issued the following explanation and accurate information regarding the visa center:
"The Visa and Travel Solutions (SVTS) is a company owned by a Saudi governmental entity. The Government of Saudi Arabia by the Royal Decree dated 10/7/1441 H granted in favour of SVTS the exclusive right to establish visa centers in more than 100 countries, including Bangladesh. The functions of these centers are to receive passports, register biometric fingerprints and fill the visiting visa applications. SVTS has established, in compliance with the Bangladesh laws and regulations, a subsidiary
company in Bangladesh namely "Saudi Visa & Travel Solutions Limited" (Tasheer).  According to the laws of Bangladesh, Tasheer has a Bangladeshi nationality. The shareholders of Tasheer are Saudi companies (SVTS and Tahakom investments company (TIC) which are owned by a Saudi governmental entity, and the directors of Tasheer are two Saudi nationals, Mr. Abdulaziz Alnowaiser and Mr. Fahad Alamoud, who have been appointed by the shareholders of Tasheer. Mr. Abdulaziz Alnowaiser and Mr. Fahad Alamoud are not owners of Tasheer nor any of the aforementioned entities.
The board of directors of Tasheer appointed a Bangladeshi national as a company-secretary for the purpose of obtaining the required licenses to operate Tasheer.
Tasheer confirms that its services are complementary to the services provided by the recruitment agencies in Bangladesh and do not have any conflict with them. With regards to Work Visas, only fingerprints of visa applicants are processed through Tasheer to ensure safe travel of visa applicants and to facilitate their entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Tasheer in Bangladesh employed Bangladeshi citizens and thus created employment opportunities locally. Tasheer will contribute to the national exchequer by paying taxes in Bangladesh.
Editor's note: The Daily Observer's concerned report has some misinformation regarding Tasheer and its two directors Mr Abdulaziz and Mr Fahad Alamoud.  After the SVTS clarification the misinformation has been corrected. We regret the misinformation in our Daily Observer report.


