50th founding anniv of Awami Juba League observed



Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina along with Juba League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash (R) and General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil (C) hoisting National and Juba Leagues flags at the youth rally on the occasion of Juba League's 50th founding anniversary at Suhrawardy Udyan on Friday. PHOTO: PMO

Marking the 50th founding anniversary, Juba League arranged a grand youth rally in the city's historic Suhrawardy Udyan. Hundreds of thousands of Juba League activists from all over the country attended the grand rally and made the Suhrawardy Udyan and adjacent area a sea of people.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was present at the grand rally as the chief guest.

Juba League activists from different districts of the country started gathering at the venue since morning to join the grand youth rally marking its golden jubilee. Tight security measures were taken to ensure security and safety of the Prime Minister and participants. The law enforcement agencies were busy in checking each and every part of the Udyan with technologies and dog squad.

Dhaka University's TSC, Mall Chattar, VC Chattar, Shahbagh, Doel Chattar, Suhrwardy Udyan and its surrounding areas were filled with processions. Leaders and activists from across the country have come to join the rally wearing t-shirts made especially for the occasion.

Some joined with a fleet of reserve buses, pickups, motorcycles while many were seen joining the rally on foot.

Juba League activists from the different areas of

Dhaka city and surrounding areas were also coming with processions by buses and trucks with full enthusiasm.

The conference area was decorated with colourful placards, organisational flags, banners and the national flags of Bangladesh.

All the gates except the VIP gate of Suhrawardy Udyan were opened for the crowds to enter the grounds. Members from law enforcement agencies have been seen to take positions at various junctions to deal with any kind of unpleasant situation.

The day of founding anniversary celebration was started by placing wreathes at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban at the historic Dhanmondi-32 in the capital. Juba League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash and General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil led the Juba League team of paying homage.

Bangladesh Awami Juba League commonly known as Juba League is the first youth organisation of Bangladesh founded by Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani under the direction of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman through a youth convention at the Institution of Engineers on November 11, 1972.

The organisation was established with the aim of involving the youths in the struggle for a non-communal, democratic and exploitation-free Bangladesh.

Nowadays, Juba League has become the largest youth organisation in the country through the long struggle and sacrifices of thousands of leaders and workers for over four decades.









