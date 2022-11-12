Dhaka city dwellers to face a rough ride in coming days for political programmes

The Dhaka city dwellers certainly are going to face prolonged sufferings and traffic congestions due to the upcoming political programmes -grand rallies and processions- announced by the country's two most popular political parties -Awami League (AL) and Bangladesh Nationalist party (BNP)-and their associated bodies in the capital.

City people and the political analysts think that there is not enough space in the city to arrange such kind of mass gatherings and traffic congestion is a very common and annoying matter in the capital so political parties should avoid their programmes which were chalked out centring the capital Dhaka. Otherwise, it will add to the sufferings of the people amid global economic recession.

However, the political parties especially the ruling party AL and the major opposition BNP are thinking that the capital city Dhaka is the center point of

showing strength and staging showdown. The ruling party wants to show their popularity for holding the state power and the opposition party wants to seize state power by showing their strengths. As a result, the city is the best choice for both parties.

In the speeches given by the country's political leaders in various programmes, the words -in public interest, for the people, for the welfare of the people, people-friendly-are often heard. But, are these words actually reflected in their practice? There is a debate raging over the issue. However, in many cases, the extent of public sufferings is indescribable. It can be strongly claimed that the public interest is not taken into account, especially in the political programmes that are held on the streets.

Civil society representatives and political analysts are forecasting that the coming days will be deplorable for the city dwellers only for imprudent political programmes. And they have urged political parties to come out from the irresponsible decisions for the sake of people and their lives.

In this regard, political analyst Badiul Alam Majumdar told the Daily Observer, "Political parties are trying to turn politics into wrestling match in the country. Politics is a noble profession. Politics should be people oriented and the welfare of people should be at its core. But, politics as presented by the parties is very unfortunate."

"It is totally unacceptable and they are making themselves wrestlers. Political leaders have to come out from this type of attitude. Now what is going on is totally apolitical," he added.

Regarding the upcoming political activities and mass gatherings in the city AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "BNP has called a rally in December and they may gather the highest 50,000 people by hiring them. The party may also try to bring some terrorists from outside the city to create anarchy in the capital. But, law enforcement agencies of the government will be vigilant to keep the city peaceful and Awami League will protest any kind of terrorist activity with the city dwellers if BNP tries to do so."

"Awami League leaders and activists of Dhaka city and also the leaders and activists of associated bodies will be watchful and they will remain vigilant in different points of the city to protect the assets and lives of the city's peaceful people," he added.

Nasim also said, "Awami League never hires people from other places. People are always with us. As a result, Awami League is always the champion as ruling party as well as opposition. That is the history of Awami League."

Meanwhile, major opposition party BNP Standing Committee Member Khandakar Mosharraf Hossain said, "Along with the people we are protesting against the government to restore democracy and bring back voting rights of the people in the country. Our leaders and activists sacrifice their lives while protesting against the increase in price of daily necessities."

Mentioning that, "BNP fights to establish people's rights in the country," he said, "All our programmes are for people's rights. People are willingly participating in our programmes. If they consider our programmes as suffering then they would not participate in our protest programmes."










